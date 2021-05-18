DeKalb County man arrested on attempted murder charge

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. – On Tuesday, officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dawson man on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

According to the Albertville Police Department, Jeffrey Epps, 34, was a suspect in a shooting that occurred on April 26 in Albertville. The victim was severely injured in the incident, and transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. It is believed the shooting occurred following an argument, but an investigation is ongoing.

Investigators found Epps at a residence on County Road 52 in DeKalb County, before leaving the home. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) investigators said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on County Road 44 where he tried to flee and led them on a short pursuit.

Epps was apprehended, taken into custody, and turned over to the Albertville Police Department, where he was being held on a $100,000 bond.