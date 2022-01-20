DeKalb County man arrested for soliciting young girl online, authorities say

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Henegar man is in jail following an investigation alleging he was talking with an underage girl online.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Investigation’s Unit received information that Bobby Cole Howell was possibly communicating with the young girl and began investigating.

That investigation led authorities to Howell, 27. He was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child and two failure to appear warrants.

“A child’s innocence is one of the most precious things on earth and it is our job to protect them from predators that want to take that from them,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated. I have said many times and I will say it many more, our children will always be our number one priority.”

Howell remains in the custody of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a $30,000 bond.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.