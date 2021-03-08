DeKalb County inmate’s fiancée voices concerns after his COVID-19 hospitalization

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – News 19 has received several reports of coronavirus outbreaks inside the DeKalb County Detention Center over the last few weeks.

The fiancé of one inmate said her loved one is now in the hospital after weeks of fighting COVID-19, with minimal help from the sheriff’s office.

Valarie Ramirez told News 19 her fiancé has spent the last two months in jail.

She said it has been a horrible experience because he has been suffering with COVID-19.

“He was struggling to breathe, coughing nonstop, fever, body aches, head hurting severely, very weak. He just felt like he couldn’t go on. He was struggling just trying to live,” explained Ramirez.

She said he started feeling sick in mid-February and his symptoms escalated a couple weeks later.

“He called me and he told me he had been tested for COVID and that at first the nurse told him he didn’t have it and then she come back and said he tested positive for COVID,” said Ramirez.

She said her fiancé has since been hospitalized.

Ramirez told News 19 that she tried to get the sheriff’s office to take him to the hospital earlier, but nothing was done.

“I feel like if someone had listened when it was told to get an ambulance out to him, then he wouldn’t be in the situation that he’s in now,” she added.

Ramirez said she is not only concerned for her fiancé, but also all of the other inmates in the jail.

“I just want that everyone gets the correct medical treatment that they need to make sure no one’s loved ones pass away from this. This is a very dangerous and very serious situation and it needs to be handled properly and correctly,” Ramirez explained.

News 19 has gotten multiple complaints of inmates inside the DeKalb County Detention Center testing positive for the coronavirus, yet not getting any medical treatment for it.

Each time there is a complaint, News 19 has asked department leaders how many inmates currently have COVID-19, how many have symptoms, and how many have been tested for the coronavirus.

Those questions have yet to be answered.

After asking once again Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said they will plan to release those answers at a press conference Tuesday at noon.

News 19 will be there and bring you the latest on air and online.