DeKalb County EMA takes control of COVID-19 vaccination clinic logistics

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Hundreds of DeKalb County residents spent Monday getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alabama Department of Public Health vaccinators administered 400 doses to patients with appointments at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center in Rainsville.

The DeKalb County Emergency Management office has taken over logistics for the vaccination clinics, though, after some traffic issues.

“It has grown to the point to where the health department is located, they could not handle the traffic. It was just a horrible situation for the health department, their staff, the DHR (Department of Human Resources) staff next door. People were blocking the road. So, the health department turned the logistics over to us, and we believe the drive-through is better. While it may take a little bit longer, it avoids the mask issue, the social distancing, no one ever gets out of their car,” said DeKalb County EMA director Anthony Clifton.

Tuesday, vaccinators will administer second doses to those residents who came through the first drive through clinic back in January after their second dose date was rescheduled due to winter weather.

Another drive through clinic will be at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center in Rainsville on March 8, 2021.

A drive-through clinic is scheduled to be at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne every Monday starting on March 15 until they run out of vaccine.

Clifton said there is the option to do double lanes at the fairgrounds should it be necessary.

He told News 19 they are also in need of volunteers to answer phones, direct traffic, and more.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the DeKalb County EMA office at (256) 845-8569.

The drive through clinic is currently by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled at alcovidvaccine.gov or by calling the Alabama Public Health Vaccination Scheduling Hotline 1 (855) 566-5333.