DeKalb County dog attack has family demanding enforcement from animal control

IDER, Ala. — A dog attack leaves one DeKalb County family reeling and demanding something be done.

They said they have been trying for a year now to get their neighbor to contain and control her pet.

On March 22, 2021, if not for a loved one’s small dog protecting two little girls, the outcome of the attack could have been much different.

A typical Monday evening turned frightening for Ider resident Tiffany Galbraith, her 4-year-old daughter Haddie, and her nanny, Brenda Nunley.

“It was very scary. I mean, I should be able to be in my front yard without being attacked by a dog, especially when I’ve been asking the owner to keep it home for about a year now,” said Galbraith.

Galbraith told News 19 they were here near the grapevines when the neighbor’s dog ran up toward Haddie and her friend, who were playing in a nearby puddle.

She said that was when Nunley’s small dog Bear’s protective instincts came out.

“He was over here with us. He ran to the dog when he growled at the girls, he ran to the dog and got the dog away from the girls. If he hadn’t been here, the dog would have got the two girls and he could have killed the girls,” explained Nunley.

Seeing her brave pup being hurt, Nunley also jumped in.

“I got bit in the process trying to separate the big dog on my little dog because he was trying to break his back. But if I hadn’t jerked my hand back as quick as I did, it probably would have took my finger off,” said Nunley.

This is not their first run in with the dog either, according to Galbraith.

She told News 19 it has attacked and seriously injured her cat and killed several of her chickens.

“Just here, there’s over $500 in vet bills and $235 in medical bills from this one dog,” Galbraith explained.

Galbraith said they have tried getting animal control and the police department to do something about it but nothing has worked so far.

She said News 19 is their last resort.

“My main concern is that I shouldn’t have to pack a pistol when there’s laws here to protect me and my child,” Galbraith told News 19.

She believes the situation falls under Emily’s Law, enacted in 2018 after a fatal dog attack the year before in Jackson County.

“One person already died. I don’t believe that my child should be mauled to death before there’s anything done about the issue. The law states that this is a class C misdemeanor,” added Galbraith.

News 19 called DeKalb County Animal Control and left a message for the director, but has not heard back.