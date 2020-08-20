DeKalb County deputies searching for suspect in several vehicle thefts

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County authorities are looking for an Ider man who they said is responsible for several vehicle thefts.

Daniel Spurgin, 21, has multiple felony warrants, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday evening.

Spurgin is wanted for several vehicle thefts that took place starting Saturday, when the sheriff’s office said a truck and a trailer with a motorcycle on it were stolen from someone’s yard on County Road 141. The truck and trailer were later found at Beulah Church.

Later Saturday, authorities said a spreader truck was stolen from some chicken houses on County Road 739 near Ider. The theft was reported Sunday. The truck was later found at Deer Head Cove Cemetery on County Road 792, authorities said.

Spurgin, who by then had been developed as a suspect, was spotted Sunday afternoon by an Ider police officer and led authorities on a chase, according to the sheriff’s office. Spurgin wrecked his vehicle on Crabapple Lane but was able to get away, authorities said. While searching the area for him, the sheriff’s office said they found the motorcycle stolen Saturday.

Authorities said Spurgin is also believed to have stolen a vehicle out of Jackson County that was found at the Ider Foodmart on Monday.

Anyone who knows Spurgin’s location is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.