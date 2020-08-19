DeKalb County Commission, EMA donates 16,000 masks to school districts

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County commission donated 16,000 disposable medical masks to Fort Payne and DeKalb County school districts.

Emergency Management Agency deputy director Michael Posey said they hope the new masks can help continue lowering the number of coronavirus cases.

“They have a harder time maintaining the social distance, I guess, inside the school system. They’re enclosed rooms, so any measure we can take to reduce the impact is beneficial to us all,” said Posey.

He and commission president Ricky Harcrow explained that the donation is a collaborative effort to keep faculty, staff, and students across DeKalb County safe from COVID-19.

“These masks will help us as the masks they have might wear out or they might lose, we’ll be prepared to hand them more. So, this will go a long way in carrying us through the next few months,” said Fort Payne City Schools superintendent Jim Cunningham.

Cunningham told WHNT News 19 every student at in his district has been wearing masks although it is not required for those in second grade and below.

Cunnginham and DeKalb County School District superintendent Jason Barnett thanked the commission and EMA for the donation.

“If everybody does their part collectively, we can overcome or hinder the spread of this virus, and we can defeat it, we can beat it,” said Barnett.