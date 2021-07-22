DeKalb County Board of Education hires new superintendent

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — The DeKalb County Board of Education voted Monday to hire Wayne Lyles as the next superintendent of DeKalb County Schools.

Lyles, who has served as principal at both Fyffe High School and Ider High School, will officially begin his tenure on Monday, July 26.

“I am blessed and honored that the DeKalb County Board of Education has the confidence to appoint me as the Superintendent of DeKalb County Schools,” Lyles said. “This is a very unique situation for our school system and I grateful to be entrusted with this opportunity.”

Lyles is a Fyffe graduate and earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness education from Auburn University, and educational specialist degree from Jacksonville State University. He worked in the Fort Payne City School System for 18 years as a teacher and assistant principal before coming to DeKalb County Schools.

He has also served on the district’s strategic planning team.

“Working together, we can continue the progress that our system has made over the past few years under Dr. Barnett’s leadership,” Lyles continued. “I believe my 19 years of school administration experience has prepared me well for this next step in my career.”

Lyles takes over from Scott Timmons, who was appointed interim superintendent in May after the resignation of Dr. Jason Barnett, who left to become superintendent at Guntersville City Schools.