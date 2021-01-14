DeKalb County authorities searching for vehicle burglar

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Authorities are looking for a man who broke into a vehicle on Highway 75 last week.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who appears to be in his 20s for breaking into a vehicle on Highway 75 at Shiloh Ranch Road on Jan. 7.

The sheriff’s office released images of the suspect Thursday.

The man pulled into the parking lot of the Shiloh Fire Department in a black truck, believed to be a Ford Ranger, with chrome front and rear bumpers and chrome step rails. The man took a large rock from the fire station parking lot and used it to break the window of the vehicle.

The man appeared to be wearing a patterned white and black hoodie, dark pants, and western boots with a red or orange top.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801 or by email at info@dekalbcountysheriff.org.