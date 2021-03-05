DeKalb County authorities search for church theft suspects

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — DeKalb County authorities are looking for two people who they said stole a catalytic converter from a church van Wednesday.

The theft happened between 5-6 a.m. at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office released images of a maroon Ford F-150 pulling up at the church. A man in blue jeans, boots, a camouflage jacket and a dark mask then was seen putting the converter and a cutting tool in the truck before they left the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the truck or the suspects is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801 or email them at info@dekalbcountysheriff.org.