DeKalb Co. BOE superintendent the top candidate for Guntersville superintendent

NORTHEAST Ala. – There are some big changes potentially coming for both DeKalb County and Guntersville Boards of Education.

Current DeKalb County superintendent Jason Barnett is the top candidate for the open Guntersville superintendent position.

Barnett has been leading the DeKalb County school district since 2017.

He told News 19 that he considers the selection a great honor and a statement of support not only for him but also the great work accomplished in DeKalb County.

“While considering leaving home is hard and the timing may never seem right, God directs our path, and His timing and plan is perfect. I am very excited to finalize this process and then embark on this new journey alongside the community and the faculty and staff of Guntersville City Schools.” Dr. Jason Barnett, DeKalb County Board of Education superintendent

Interim superintendent in Guntersville Ric Ayer told News 19 they are now in the process of contract negotiations.