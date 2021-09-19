DeKalb Ambulance Service opens new facility in Rainsville

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — DeKalb Ambulance Service (DAS) cut the ribbon on a new facility in Rainsville last week.

DAS Director Cheryl Turner says the new facility will be able to house two 24-hour crews of two members and was built to keep up with the City of Rainsville’s growth over the past few years.

“We have invested in the future of the City of Rainsville and provided a facility that they will be able to grow into instead of meeting just the current needs of the city,” Turner said. “Our facility will provide EMS services for the future and for generations to come.”

The current Rainsville station fell into disrepair over the last few years and required a remodel.

Turner says DAS started in 2014 as the Alternate Transport Service that provided transportation for ambulatory and wheelchair-bound people to medical appointments. Since it began, the service has grown from one van with a part-time driver to over 25 employees and a fleet of 11 vehicles.