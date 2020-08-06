DeKalb Ambulance Service breaks ground on new station in Rainsville

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – The DeKalb Ambulance Service board broke ground on a new 5,000-square-foot station with enough space for two emergency crews at all times and its wheelchair van service.

Board chairman Mike Leath told WHNT News 19 the current station needs updating and has water issues.

The lot will sit on 20 acres of land.

The extra space will be used to accommodate for future growth as well as feature businesses that could be a safety net for funding.

“We have looked at future opportunities to be able to attempt to come up with ways to be able to diversify funding to where we’re not solely dependent on collections of ambulance service funds and things like that,” said Leath. “We’re looking at trying to do some office complex things and all.”

Leath said the new station will cost $1.9 million.

Construction is set to start within the next two weeks and it is expected to be complete by this time next year.