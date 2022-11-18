MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Game officials said more than 30,000 people attended the Gulf Coast Challenge, but Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders said the game was not a win.

An interviewer said to Sanders, “You said that it was a magnificent classic.” Sanders responded, “I did. I was just trying to help out people.”

Sanders sat down with Jackson State University’s JSU-TV to speak about the Gulf Coast Challenge. Speaking of the problems that happened, he said, “Oh our lights went out in the locker room. And it was no hot water.”

WKRG News 5 spoke with members of the board for Ladd Peebles Stadium who say those claims are not true. Chairwoman of the Board Ann Davis said the players had hot water and the lights didn’t go out.

Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Challenge Tim Hale released a video that said they did see some challenges, but not like Sanders has described.

Hale said, “We did have a few challenges. With the crowd that size there are some challenges and we’re gonna work through those.”

But Sanders said, “I hope we get it right next time. No, there won’t be no next time.”

Stadium board members said that’s not correct. There is a contract, so Jackson State University (JSU) will return to the Gulf Coast Challenge in 2023.