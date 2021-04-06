Decision on mask mandate extension in Decatur stalls in city council meeting

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo, a visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks in San Antonio. Texas on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

DECATUR, Ala. – A final decision on whether or not to extend the current mask mandate in the city of Decatur was not made during Monday night’s city council meeting.

Discussion about repealing the mask mandate in the River City was met with objection from District 1 councilor Billy Jackson. Jackson voted no on a procedural measure that would have allowed councilors to vote on whether or not to repeal the mandate.

Governor Kay Ivey’s statewide mask mandate is set to expire on Friday, April 9th. The Decatur City Council has scheduled a special called meeting for Wednesday, April 7th to vote on whether or not to repeal the city’s mask mandate.