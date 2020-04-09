Decatur’s Texas Roadhouse and FreshPoint Produce offering one-stop-shop for farm-fresh essentials Saturday

DECATUR, Ala. – Two Decatur businesses joined forces to offer a one-stop shopping experience to the community.

On Saturday, April 11th, FreshPoint Produce and Decatur’s Texas Roadhouse are selling farm-fresh essentials from the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse at 1006 Beltline Rd SE in Decatur from 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

Each $35 package includes fresh apples, bananas, corn, eggs, milk, onions, oranges, potatoes, squash, strawberries, tomatoes, and zucchinis.

Guests can pick up Texas Roadhouse ready-to-grill fresh-cut steaks including ribeyes, strips, sirloin, and filet as well as pork chops and beef tips or Family Value Packs.

To place an order, guests are encouraged to call the restaurant.

“We’re offering a one-stop alternative to the grocery,” says Nick Hernandez Texas Roadhouse market partner. “As individuals look for additional ways to stay safe and practice social distancing, we’re enabling folks around Decatur to restock the fridge and pick up a hot meal, all at the same time.”

Currently, every Texas Roadhouse location is open daily for Curbside To-Go service and is offering Family Value PacksOrders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.