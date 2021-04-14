Decatur’s preparing to spray for mosquitoes

DECATUR, Ala. — City workers are hitting the streets and looking for potential mosquito breeding grounds as the weather warms up.

Decatur’s Street and Environmental Service Department will be out looking for stagnant water and treating those areas proactively, the city said Wednesday.

Fogger machines will start spraying in neighborhoods the week of May 23, but could start earlier if needed, according to the city.

Anyone who knows an area that needs treatment can submit a request to the city at 256-341-4740. People also can call if they would like their yard inspected as well.

Beekeepers are encouraged to check their registration status with the Street and Environmental Services Department. The city uses the annual list of registered beekeepers from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries to ensure impact to bees is minimized.