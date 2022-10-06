DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers is hitting the campaign trail.

Flowers understands that she is a long shot to unseat incumbent Kay Ivey in the general election on November 8th.

Flowers has made it no secret that her campaign for governor is financially challenged, but said that will not stop her from making the necessary stops in her attempt to make history.

When Flowers defeated Malika Sanders Fortier in a runoff for the democratic nomination for governor in July, the win created an historic feat in the state of Alabama. She became the first black person ever to represent a major party in the state in the history of the gubernatorial race. But Flowers told News 19 that it’s time to hit the road.

“Getting out there just telling people and expressing how far we have come and how much further we’ve got to go,” said Flowers.

Registered voters in north Alabama were not happy when Flowers did not attend a scheduled debate with the libertarian candidate for Governor James Blake in Huntsville in late September.

“Being a governor is a high calling. It’s a great responsibility so we have to take that stand. She needed to be here,” one voter said.

But Flowers says her no-show was more of a scheduling conflict than just a failure to show up for her supporters, which she says, as a non-political candidate, she is still prepared to take on all challengers.

“Politics has two faces or has two sides. one side is what we most see – is the manipulative, dogmatic. that kind, but then the other side is servitude,” Flowers explained.

The campaign stop in Decatur on Thursday was nearly empty. This may be the definition of the financial struggle the Flowers camp faced from the beginning. She is nowhere near the money raised by incumbent Kay Ivey, but Flowers remains undeterred.

“The campaign has been driven really by God. It’s like when we need it, it comes and it’s something that we are looking to change but we must live with that.”

Flowers is campaigning as a pro-choice candidate although her campaign and social media do not mention her stance. Despite her financial struggles, she has scheduled campaign stops throughout the state until Election Day on November 8th.