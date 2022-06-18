DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Need a job? YKTA (a joint venture between Y-Tec, Keylex, and Toyotetsu) will be hosting a job fair Tuesday, June 28.

The joint venture is looking for production team members and skilled maintenance team members.

Walk-ins are welcome at the job fair, located at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce (515 6th Avenue NE, Decatur). The fair will be in the Contractor Service & Fabrication, Inc. Boardroom from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pay starts at $17-$19.50/hour for production and $24-$32/hour for maintenance team members, based on experience.

For full job descriptions, just click or tap on the job titles above.