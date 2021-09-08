Wreck shuts down portion of US-31 in Decatur, knocks out Spectrum internet

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur commuters and residents are waking up to a traffic and internet issue Wednesday morning.

Decatur Police said a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday night knocked down power and cable lines onto US-31. No serious injuries were reported.

Due to the downed lines, Decatur Police shut down US-31 between AL-67 and the Target entrance, detouring drivers through the Target parking lot.

In addition, Decatur Police reports Spectrum is experiencing service issues as well; a Decatur City Schools spokesperson reported phones and internet were out at all DCS buildings as a result.

The issues didn’t stop with DCS; a spokesperson from the City of Decatur said the internet outage took down city websites as well.

Residents are encouraged to call Decatur City Hall at (256) 341-4600 or stop by City Hall at 402 Lee Street NE instead of using the website.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.