LACON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says an overturned commercial vehicle is causing delays on Interstate 65.

MCSO said agencies have responded to an 18-wheeler that has turned over on I-65 Northbound just north of the Lacon exit in Morgan County.

The agency reported the wreck at 1:19 p.m. but ALGO traffic still showed significant backups to Northbound lanes at 2:41 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said delays are expected and drivers should use caution in the area