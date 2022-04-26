MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman was rescued by Morgan County first responders after jumping off the I-65 Tennessee River Bridge on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Rescue Squad (MCRS), authorities were notified that the woman had jumped early Monday morning. Responders arrived on the scene on I-65 and tried to locate her while MCRS and Decatur Fire members searched by boat.

Responders say the woman was found near a bridge pylon between two bridges.

MCRS said the woman was loaded onto an ambulance at Riverwalk Marina and then taken to a local hospital for treatment.