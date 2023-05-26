A woman had her hand amputated Friday at a Decatur aluminum extrusion plant, according to Decatur Fire & Rescue (DFR).

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman had her hand amputated Friday at a Decatur aluminum extrusion plant, according to Decatur Fire & Rescue (DFR).

According to a DFR spokesperson, they were dispatched to Wolverine Industries in Decatur for a possible hand injury at around 2:32 p.m. Friday.

When the crew arrived, the spokesperson said they found an approximately 38-year-old woman with a hand amputation.

Authorities said the woman was treated and then flown by Air Evac to UAB.

Wolverine Industries is “a full-service Aluminum extrusion plant offering 6,000 series extrusions as well as custom fabrication and friction stir welding solutions.”

The DFR spokesperson said no further details are available at this time.