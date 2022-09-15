DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Birmingham woman is facing a $120,000 bond after police say she committed identity theft at multiple Decatur banks.

According to Decatur Police, officers received a theft tip for a local financial institution with multiple locations in Decatur on September 7.

The reports stemmed from two incidents in July where police say a woman used another person’s driver’s license to cash checks at financial institutions in Arab, Decatur, Huntsville, and Madison. It was later found that she got more than $4,000 from checks cashed in Decatur alone.

Police say the checks eventually returned as being “drawn from a closed account.”

The woman was identified as 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis of Birmingham. Police say the license Davis used belonged to someone from Vestavia Hills and the checks were cashed in Gardendale. The license’s owner said they did not give Davis permission to use their information.

On September 14, warrants were issued for Davis.

Officers say Birmingham Police found David and charged her with two counts of identity theft, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree, and first-degree theft of property.

David was extradited to Decatur and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $120,000 bond, which was set by a local circuit judge.

Police say that more charges are expected from surrounding law enforcement agencies.