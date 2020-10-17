Woman charged with murder in shooting investigation

HARTSELLE, Ala. – A woman is charged with murder in connection with a shooting death in Hartselle.

Decatur Police went to Sage Private Drive in Hartselle, about a shooting that happened in the DPD jurisdiction.

When officers arrived, they found Bruce Everette Cox suffering from a gun shot wound. Emergency crews took Cox to a local hospital, but he later passed away from his injuries.

Decatur police investigators charged Mary Evelyn Hamm with murder.

Hamm is being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Police believe the incident to be an isolated event of a domestic nature.