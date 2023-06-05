DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One woman was arrested after authorities say she stabbed a man multiple times over two weeks earlier.

Tekita Holmes, 35, was charged with second-degree domestic violence after an incident that happened in May.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to the 1600-block of Chestnut St. SE on May 20 after getting a call of a possible stabbing in the area.

When they arrived, police said they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was immediately transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment. His condition at this time is unknown.

Holmes was developed as a suspect through the DPD’s investigation. Police found and arrested her on June 3. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail, where she was released a few hours later on a $5,000 bond.