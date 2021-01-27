Woman charged with assault in Decatur stabbing investigation

DECATUR, Ala. – A woman has been charged with assault after police say a fight with a family member led to a stabbing.

On January 26, Decatur police officers were called to Memorial Drive for a stabbing. Officers found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said Karen Dillard Hunt, 58, got into a fight with a family member. During the altercation, Hunt cut the other person.

Hunt was placed under arrest with second-degree domestic violence, and second-degree assault. Hunt was taken to the Morgan County Jail where she was booked on a $5,000 bond.