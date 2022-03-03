MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a friend’s house and attacked them, authorities say.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a house on Gilchrist Road in Somerville for a burglary in progress call.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the homeowner who said a woman she knew forced her way into the house while she was home.

The report says the woman who broke into the home was armed with a knife and pepper spray and physically assaulted the victim. Afterward, the woman fled the home before law enforcement could arrive.

Investigators were called to the home, processed the scene and collected evidence.

Kristian Joy Lawrimore, 23, of Danville, was developed as a suspect. Authorities say she turned herself into the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Williams was able to secure a felony warrant for first-degree burglary. Lawrimore was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Her bond was set at $50,000.