Woman arrested in connection with stabbing in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A woman has been charged with assault in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday.

Authorities were called to Cypress Street on February 19 and found a victim with multiple stab wounds when they arrived. Decatur Police found the suspect, Kadeja Burgos, nearby. Police arrested Burgos and charged her with second-degree assault.

Investigators believe that the victim was stabbed multiple times by Burgos, following a physical altercation. Both the victim and Burgos were taken to the hospital for medical treatment of the non-life threatening injuries they received during the incident.

Burgos was later taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.