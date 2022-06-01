DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — After one man was arrested last week, police say a woman was also arrested in reference to a robbery at Holiday Inn in Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, the robbery was reported on May 21 at the Holiday Inn, located at 2407 Beltline Road SW. Through an investigation, officers say 21-year-old Olandis Ray Bates was identified as a suspect.

As previously reported, Bates was found in Hartselle on May 26 and arrested. He was charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree burglary, before being booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

The following day, Elizabeth Yvonne Burks, 21, of Hartselle, was developed as an additional suspect in the robbery. She was found on May 27, arrested, and charged with first-degree robbery as well.

Burks was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $30,000 bond.