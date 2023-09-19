DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said a woman was arrested after stolen debit/credit cards were found in her possession.

Brandy Nicole Lovett, 43, was charged with one count of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and six counts of third-degree theft after an investigation by DPD.

According to DPD, a victim reported that someone had broken into their vehicle in the 400 block of 5th Avenue on Monday, September 18. A bag containing multiple identification cards and credit/debit cards was allegedly stolen from inside the vehicle.

Lovett was identified as a suspect during the course of the investigation and was located later that day with the cards in his possession, DPD said. She was transported to the Morgan County Jail and is being held there in lieu of an $8,500 bond.