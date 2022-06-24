(WHNT) — A Lacey’s Spring woman was arrested this week after a stolen vehicle on her property was posted for sale on Facebook.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were notified about a vehicle reported stolen through the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle had been posted for sale on Facebook by a Morgan County resident.

Over the course of an investigation, 42-year-old Laura Colleen Matkin of Lacey’s Spring was developed as a suspect. Deputies say the stolen vehicle was found on Matkin’s property.

Matkin was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

She was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Her bond was set at $5,000.