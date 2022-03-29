MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Somerville woman was arrested last week after police say she broke into a storage shed.

On March 24 around 7:45 p.m., Morgan County deputies were dispatched to Wilhite Road in Falkville in reference to a possible burglary. Deputies say they were told the property owners were not home, but saw the suspect, a white woman, on their home security camera carrying items away from the house.

Deputies arrived and made contact with Debra Louise Carden, 50 of Somerville, who admitted to taking items from the storage shed and putting them in her car.

Carden was arrested and charged with one count of third-degree burglary. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.