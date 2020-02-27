Woman accused of intentionally hitting someone with vehicle in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A woman was arrested Wednesday after Decatur police said she intentionally hit someone with a vehicle.

Josie McClellan, 28, of Madison, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault for the incident that happened Tuesday in the 1600 block of Jackson Street SE.

Decatur police said they arrived and found that one person had been hit by a vehicle. They said they determined that the pedestrian was intentionally hit.

McClellan was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Morgan County Jail on $15,000 bond.