PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Chief Rick Williams says he will retire as the head of the Priceville Police Department this fall.

According to a Facebook post, Williams said he will conclude more than 20 years in law enforcement on September 30, 2022.

“Thank you to the men and women of the City of Priceville for all of the support, love, and confidence for allowing to lead our department,” Williams stated. “You all are absolutely loved as family. It’s been an amazing 23 years.”

In a statement announcing his retirement, Williams referenced an incident earlier this year where he was injured in a shooting on Emory Drive in Priceville. At that time, Williams was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“The good Lord spared me for a purpose,” Williams wrote. “By the time, I get through the process of having the lead removed from my body September should be very close.”

“Someone long ago told me that sheepdogs are needed to protect the sheep as they cannot fight for themselves,” the chief continued. “I took that to heart and made it my career. I hope and pray that each and everyone of you are there for the same reason.”

“I pray for you daily that you will be able to return home once your shift is over,” he concluded.

Williams said his focus now would be advocating for policies that “save lives on the battlefield our officers fight on daily.”