DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – An annual triathlon will be returning to Decatur, with proceeds benefiting a local child and family mentoring organization.

The Wet Dog Triathalon will be returning to Point Mallard Park on June 11. Participants will swim 400 meters, bike 9.3 miles, and run 3.1 miles in the competition.

The swim course is a simple out-and-back in a Tennessee River tributary. Swimmers will be required to wear a provided swim cap and will enter the water based on their race number, lowest to highest. Numbers will be assigned based on the estimated swim time provided by participants on their registration form. Swimmers can move back in line, but not forward. Those who register at the last minute will receive the upper numbers and start last.

After finishing the swim, participants will be directed to the transition area, where they’ll pick up their bikes from the 9.3-mile ride to Rhodes Ferry Park and back. Police will be on hand, but roads will not be fully closed; caution should be exercised and all traffic laws should be obeyed while biking.

The 3.1-mile run will be on a loop consisting of a mix of trail, blacktop, and asphalt, following the Point Mallard Run/Bike Trail along the banks of the Tennessee River.

Registration is still open for the event, which starts at 7 a.m. The entry fee is $50/person prior to June 1 and jumps to $75/person after June 1. Registration is available online or by calling (256) 353-0157.

All proceeds from the event go to Mosaic Mentoring, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of Morgan County.

The Decatur Jaycees started the event as a local fundraiser, attracting 87 athletes at the first event. At its peak, more than 600 competitors descended on Point Mallard Park for the triathlon.

Because the fundraiser is for a non-profit, registrations are not transferrable and no refunds will be issued. The day’s events wrap up around 11 a.m., following an awards ceremony.