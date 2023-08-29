DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The story of one child’s flight to safety during the Holocaust will be coming to Decatur’s Princess Theater.

“We’ll Meet Again: A New American Musical” is a story inspired by the life events of a then-five-year-old Henry Stern and his family’s escape from Nazi-occupied Germany in 1937.

The show details the family’s immigration to America, and their settlement and integration into the small town of Opelika, Alabama. Follow Stern as he searches the United States to find family members who also survived the Holocaust.

After seeing “We’ll Meet Again,” Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl and his wife Brandy felt its importance and helped encourage and support this current Southern Tour of the show.

“We want as many people to experience this production as possible,” said Coach Pearl, “so that others can laugh and cry and be moved and inspired by the music, the story, and the dancing – just like Brandy and I were.”

The musical features 1930s and 40s era music, including many popular songs from the time, including “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “I’ll Be Seeing You.” There will also be several Jewish and Hebrew songs, such as “Hava Nagila.”

“We’ll Meet Again” was created and written by Jim Harris, directed by Richard Rose and musical arrangement by Mark Hayes.

You can purchase tickets for the musical now at the Princess Theater’s website.