DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The 3rd Friday Celebration will kick off in Downtown Decatur starting April 15. There will be food, games, live music and local artists for every age to enjoy!

Every third Friday through October, the street party encourages the celebration of all that Downtown Decatur has to offer while filling the streets with classic cars, live music, shopping and other free family fun.

Antique cars will parked on Second Avenue, line dancers will be in the intersection of Moulton Street and children are treated to a variety of activities in the new kids zone located in the block from Johnston Street to Grant Street.

Each month will offer a different theme and listed below is a tentative schedule of events:

May: Make Some Noise (featuring Battle of the Bands)

June: Hot Dog Eating Contest

July: Cornhole Tournament

August: Dog Days of Summer

September: TBD

October: Fall Fun

Live music is also a feature each month. Headlining this month’s event is Buddy Jewell, the first winner on the USA Network talent show Nashville Star.

The first of these celebrations will introduce a new attraction: a mechanical bull! The attraction will be located in front of Absaroka and rides will be $5 each. Festival-goers will also have the choice of several locally-owned restaurants and food trucks that will be set up on Grant Street with tables and chairs.

Shoppers can catch store specials, giveaways and discounts at select downtown merchants and there will be vendors and artists with homemade goods!

On select months, the Morgan County/Decatur Farmers Market will offer mini markets to give a snippet into what will be available on Saturday mornings.

Organized by the Downtown Merchants and Business Association, 3rd Friday will be held in the 2nd Avenue area. Festival goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or they may want to check out the front porch offered by Merit House. The celebration gets underway at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free. For more information on 3rd Friday, visit their Facebook page.