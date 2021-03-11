Weapon confiscated from student at Priceville HS, school placed on lockdown

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliott, Jr. confirms Priceville High School was placed on lockdown for some time Thursday morning. He says there was an “incident” and the school administration confiscated a weapon from a student.

The student who had the weapon is in Priceville Police Department custody.

A release from the school system says the administration doesn’t know of any threats toward students or staff.

The police department cleared the school to lift the lockdown.

Eilliott reminded everyone that reports of anything that might compromise student safety are taken very seriously and law enforcement is notified immediately.