DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A major expansion to Wayne Farms’ Decatur plant could result in the facility pumping out more than 42 million extra pounds of chicken every year.

The upgrade at Decatur Prepared Foods will add a new cooked line and supporting spiral freezer – and 80 new jobs.

“This new line is an investment for our company and our customers – we’ll be able to quickly scale to meet their needs and also offer new products and solutions,” said Heath Lloyd, the senior director of Prepared Foods.

The new line will be able to produce steamed and roasted bone-in wing products that feature state-of-the-art packaging from industry leaders. The twin-drum oven set up and spiral freezer was designed for existing customers as well as attracting new business.

“Consumption is up and demand for prepared, easy-to-serve chicken has never been higher,” said Tom Bell, vice president of Prepared Foods Wayne Farms. “With this new line, the opportunities for Wayne Farms and for our customers goes to a new level.”

To learn more about Wayne Farms and job opportunities at the Decatur facility, visit waynefarms.com.