DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Flint Creek water passage will be closed over two days while Decatur Utilities move powerlines across the water.

Decatur Utilities said the waterway near Point Mallard on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21 while new powerlines are pulled across Flint Creek.

Alabama State Troopers will be on the water to help with traffic control as no water traffic will be allowed through the work zone from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on the work days.

The Flint Creek water passage where the work will take place. Courtesy: Decatur Utilities

Decatur Utilities said there will be no impact to drivers on Highway 67 (Point Mallard Parkway) or to residents in the Hickory Hills neighborhood.