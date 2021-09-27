WATCH: Officials hold weekly Decatur COVID-19 briefing

Decatur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ala. – Officials held their weekly briefing on COVID-19 in Decatur and Morgan County.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling was joined by officials from Decatur-Morgan Hospital and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story