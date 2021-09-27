WATCH: Officials hold weekly Decatur COVID-19 briefing Decatur by: Bobby Stilwell Posted: Sep 27, 2021 / 09:30 AM CDT / Updated: Sep 27, 2021 / 10:10 AM CDT DECATUR, Ala. – Officials held their weekly briefing on COVID-19 in Decatur and Morgan County. Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling was joined by officials from Decatur-Morgan Hospital and the Alabama Department of Public Health. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction