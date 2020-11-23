“Critical Stage:” Decatur-Morgan Hospital seeing record number of COVID-19 patients

DECATUR, Ala. – Officials from Morgan County held a COVID-19 update Monday at 10 a.m.

Speakers included:

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling

Judy Smith from the Alabama Department of Public Health

Decatur-Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers

Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO John Seymour

Seymour talked about a couple of projects the Chamber is working on locally for small businesses.

Powers announced the COVID-19 unit at the Parkway campus opened Monday as planned, but with the spike in Morgan County (she said there were 50 inpatients that had COVID-19 – an all-time high), the unit is expected to be full in the next day or two.

Powers also said the hospital is starting to run low on reagent for COVID-19 tests, saying officials were working to get more from nearby hospitals.

One is a drawing for 10 $100 gift cards to local businesses.

Residents need to go to a small business, spend more than $20, and drop the receipt (with contact info, their name, and their address) into a gift box at the back of the Chamber’s building (515 6th Avenue NE, Decatur).

Receipts will be collected starting Nov. 27, with collection ending on Dec. 14 and the drawing taking place on Dec. 15.

Seymour also announced Ascend has provided 100 boxes of reusable masks to the Chamber, and local businesses who need the masks can contact the Chamber for assistance.