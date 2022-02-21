DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling made a major announcement Monday morning.

At the end of Monday’s City Council Meeting, Bowling announced a proposed site next to Austin High School for new baseball fields. The 34.2-acre site will replace six city-owned baseball fields that were acquired by 3M.

Bowling said the new location, bordered by Modaus Road to the south and Bunny Lane to the north will allow the City to market the fields and the Jack Allen Soccer Complex together. Plans show parking would be built next to the high school. Four fields will be across from the parking lot, on the east side of the area, with four more situated north of the parking lot.

Some of the property on the proposed site is under private ownership, and City Council officials said negotiations with the property owner is ongoing.