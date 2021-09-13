New Decatur COVID-19 testing location, officials warn holidays and football season may cause increase

DECATUR, Ala. — Football season, Thanksgiving, and Christmas are highlights of the year for many families. Health officials warn that these gatherings could lead to an increase in the spread of COVID-19, especially for unvaccinated people.

City of Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Decatur-Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers, and Mike Gwynn with the Alabama Department of Public Health gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Morgan County.

Decatur announced a new COVID-19 testing center to help with the demand for testing. It is located in the Decatur Fire & Police Training Center at 4119 Old Highway 31. They will begin testing on September 15 and are set to be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not necessary.

They are continuing to urge residents to get vaccinated, especially with all of the upcoming holidays and football season. Decatur-Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said that the hospital is experiencing a lot of death, up to 6 in one day, “Each shift we’ve had deaths.”

43,150 residents have completed their vaccine series, as of September 13, but that is still only about a third of residents. Powers said, “I want to get the word out that this is something we need to get more vaccines in people’s arms to keep them from dying,”

Decatur-Morgan Hospital had 74 in-patients with COVID-19. Powers said 14 of those patients are in the ICU, 12 of those are on a ventilator.

Michael Gwynn with the Alabama Department of Public Health said 50 people in north Alabama have died in the last seven days due to COVID-19. “Vaccines are readily available… Talk to people you know who have gotten the vaccine and have had a good experience with it, talk to your health care professionals,”

As o September 13, there were 18,775 total cases in Morgan County, an increase of over 600 cases in the last week.

For the latest numbers in your area, visit the ADPH COVID-19 Dashboard.