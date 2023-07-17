DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Often we hear what a firefighter’s job is like but we never really get to see it — until now.

The Decatur Fire and Rescue published a point-of-view video showing one of the department’s firefighters responding to a fire.

Courtesy: Decatur Fire and Rescue

In the video, an firefighter can be seen working the scene of a fire.

Decatur Fire and Rescue says the firefighter is an excellent example of what they train their firefighters to do.

“This video is an excellent example of our tactics! Young, aggressive, very knowledgeable, and well-trained firefighters who are extremely proud of their craft. Great job, guys and never stop excelling,” said Decatur Fire and Rescue.