MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – War veteran George Herring gathers the community every year to give an opportunity for remembrance and for people to share their memories of the September 11th attacks.

In addition to honoring the memory of those killed Herring says the community has an opportunity to look to the future.

Herring has lived in Morgan County nearly his whole life but even 1,000 miles away, the events of 9-11 hit close to home for him.

His niece worked at the World Trade Center in 2001 – but didn’t go into work on September 11th.

“She stayed home to escort her friend to a job interview at eleven o’clock. But by eleven o’clock it was already history,” said Herring.

History saw American Airlines Flight 11 crash into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. At 10:30 A.M., both the north and the south towers collapsed.

His brother-in-law was working in the north tower that day but survived.

“He was blessed to be on a lower floor,” Herring told News 19. “I think he worked on the fourth floor at the Dime National Bank. He got out and ran all the way home.”

His sister, who worked around the corner from the towers, saw the second plane hit the tower.

“There was an explosion and a ball of fire, and everybody started running,” Herring said.

Each year on the anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks, Herring organizes a prayer. He says the survival of his family is an act of God but the prayer vigil pays tribute to the first responders, military personnel and thousands of others who lost their lives.

“There’s a lot of other people that perished and got killed. The heroes are the ones that went in the building. A lot of us wouldn’t do that.”

During the vigil, others will share their memories of the attacks joined by local elected officials.

The night of testimony, prayer and song will begin at 6 p.m. at the Hartselle Tabernacle located at 35 Tabernacle Road in Hartselle.