VOTE: Cook Museum up for USA Today 10 Best Award

DECATUR, Ala. – The Cook Museum of Natural Sciences is up for a USA Today Readers’ Choice 10 Best Award.

You can vote here for your favorite new museums that opened in the United States in the past two years.

The Cook Museum started as a humble bug collection in 1968. The new 62,000 square foot facility opened in 2019 and has exhibits that include caves, oceans, forests, and insects.

You can find live animals, classrooms, a cafe, an event venue, and a museum store within the building.

You can vote here for your favorite new museum once a day until the polls close on February 17 at 11 a.m. CT. The winning 10 Best museums will be announced on February 28.

34.605925 -86.983342