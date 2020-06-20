Volunteers in Tanner remove more than 1,000 pounds of aquatic litter during cleanup

TANNER, Ala. – A dozen volunteers gathered in Tanner Saturday morning to remove 1,137 pounds of litter from Swan Creek and the Tennessee River.

Twelve people volunteered their time to fill 71 trash bags with glass beer bottles, fishing items, and single-use plastics, according to a news release from David Whiteside, Founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper. The largest items removed were six tires and two carpets.

“Resolving litter pollution problems requires many different tactics. Riverkeeper utilizes long term solutions such as litter traps and educating the public, in addition to frequent cleanups,” Whiteside said in the release.

The non-profit’s mission is to protect the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers and the tributaries by enforcing environmental laws and educating the public.

“These events show that a few people can make a difference, and cleanups provide some hope for hundreds of thousands of citizens who are concerned about our blessed river and its tributaries,” Whiteside said. “Clean water is a nonpartisan issue; we are all in this together.”