Volunteer Center of Morgan County hosts donation drive for Hurricane Sally cleanup

DECATUR, Ala. – The Volunteer Center of Morgan County saw a need for our neighbors down south and organizers have jumped to action.

Towns along the coast are starting to receive donations of food, water and some are even getting power back. As far as restoration goes, Volunteer Center Executive Director Casey Coleman said they need help.

Coleman has family in the Orange Beach-Gulf Shores area. When she learned of the devastation, she started calling churches and nonprofits in South Alabama to see exactly how she could help.

Most of the coast relies on tourism to boost their businesses, but as long as beaches are riddled with debris. Coleman said towns can’t move forward.

“With COVID-19 we are afraid that our resources that we use, our state resources like FEMA and others like that, it’s going to take longer to get boots on the ground and these people need to get their stuff cleaned up now,” Coleman said.

The Volunteer Center is hoping for donations of tarps, contractor trash bags, large shovels, metal rakes, cleaning supplies, and bleach, since mold has started to set in what was left intact.

The drive lasts until October 1st, but Coleman said once she learns what else they need, she plans to turn right back around and host another donation drive.

Donations can be brought to the Volunteer Center in Decatur from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.